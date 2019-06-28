Habitat for Humanity unveils new homes with City of Tallahassee volunteers

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

June 28, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Three families in the City of Tallahassee are now homeowners after Friday's Habitat for Humanity dedication.

This fall, the non-profit will build its 200th home in the community.

Volunteers include city employees, members of TPD, and the fire department.

Habitat for Humanity selects homeowners through an application process based on their needs.

The three families who received the keys to their homes today not only helped build each others' houses, but also their own.

Reesha Evans is excited to step foot in her new home.

"Every step of the building process I was there for, so it's a great feeling knowing that I was hands on in this process," said Evans. "It's a wonderful feeling to finally be a homeowner; I'm happy to have a backyard for my baby to go and play in, and the children have room to go and run around."

Evans' uncle, Cicero Hartsville, is proud of her hard work and thankful for those who have supported her.

"It's good to see the community coming together, city, county, volunteers, to help individuals who invest their sweat equity as well," said Hartsville.

Mayor Dailey discussed the City's commitment to affordable housing. The commission created a land trust last week.

"Affordable and workforce housing is a challenge in our community, absolutely, and we are committed to doing everything we possibly can," said Dailey.

City Manager Reese Goad also attended the ceremony, congratulating the new homeowners.

"It's our pleasure to serve you, to work with you, to be your neighbors," said Goad.

In the last three years, city employees have put it over 600 hours on those three houses.

"To see the pride in their face as we're doing the ceremony to open up the new house, second to none," said Dailey.

Mayor Dailey also spoke about the importance to the families.

"It's absolutely amazing to see the look on the new homeowners' faces, but what's really special is to see the look on the kids' faces," said Dailey. "I just walked inside with one of the families and they were pointing out which bedroom is theirs; it's just a wonderful day."

You can learn more about Habitat for Humanity by clicking here.