Haggins: It 'was awesome' to see youth show out against Alabama State

By: Kevin Keane | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

November 21, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Florida State has one more weekend of rest as the Seminoles see their second bye week of the season this weekend before facing off against the Florida Gators next weekend in Gainesville.

Just because the team doesn't play a game Saturday doesn't mean they won't be working; the team is using this week to focus on self improvement.

Despite their easy win over Alabama State this past weekend, FSU gave up almost 300 yards through the air.

A big reason for that was the bevy of young talent that saw the field on Saturday. Although it wasn't perfect, interim FSU head coach Odell Haggins says it was an opportunity for the young guys to grow.

"Some things happened in the game, we played a lot of young kids, played a lot of freshmen and things like that," said Haggins earlier this week. "We wanted to go out and play well and let a lot of young kids play, so that was awesome to see a lot of freshmen play, sophomores play."

FSU and Florida are set for a 7:30 p.m. kick next Saturday on the SEC Network.