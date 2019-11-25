Haggins: Seminoles practicing with "more juice" ahead of Gators

By: Kevin Keane | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- With the bye week come and gone, it's now officially rivalry week for Florida State.

FSU is set to take on #8 Florida in Gainesville on Saturday night.

The Seminoles are already assured a bowl game, but the season has been far from ideal, both on and off the field.

A win over the Gators would give FSU a much-needed shot in the arm, but UF is a Top 10 team for a reason.

The Gators enter Saturday with just two losses on the year; a road loss at LSU and a loss against Georgia in Jacksonville.

Despite Vegas saying the Noles are double-digit underdogs come Saturday, interim head coach Odell Haggins says when it comes to rivalry games, all bets are off.

"There's a lot more juice in practice," Haggins said Monday. "Kids know what's at stake and always say this, it's a one-game series. Throw out the record book and just get ready to play because both teams are going to come play."

The series has been played since 1958. FSU trails the all-time matchup, 35-26-2.

Kickoff Saturday is set for 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.