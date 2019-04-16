Hahira Depot begins phase two

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

Hahira, Ga. (WCTV) -- The city of Hahira is making headway on the next phase of Depot development.

The Hahira community continues to watch the green space downtown evolve in to a centerpiece for the community. This summer city officials are getting ready to start phase two.

This historic depot building opened up about one year ago as phase one.

Phase two of the project is to add park amenities. Crews will be building sidewalks and fencing around the perimeter of the park. They will also add benches, lights, green grass and landscaping.

City staff hope the development creates a community feel in the heart of Hahira.

"The central square or public park is such an iconic symbol of 'downtown America,' and we wanted that in Hahira," said Hahira City Manager Jonathan Sumner. "We're seeking to develop downtown, we're seeking to develop community here, and this is just an extension of that desire."

A few features were taken off the original design because of a lack of funding, like a fountain and splash pad. City staff hope to add those features later on.

The right the city is in the midst of the bidding process for the project. Officials hope to start construction in June, with the goal of having everything completed and open in time for the Honeybee Festival in October.

Phase three of the project is to build a new city hall. Staff already have the designs, but said the city council is considering adding it to the upcoming SPLOST list, or to wait for a later SPLOST.