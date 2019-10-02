Hahira Honeybee Festival kicks off with Teachers of the Year lunch

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

October 2, 2019

HAHIRA, Ga. (WCTV) -- It's the sweetest time of year in Hahira.

This week kicked off the 38th annual Honeybee Festival, bringing swarms to the South Georgia town. The main event Wednesday was the Teachers of the Year Brown Bag Lunch.

As the city's biggest event of the year, the Honeybee Festival brings thousands of people in to town. Organizers said the teacher appreciation lunch is a way for Hahira to celebrate as a community before all those visitors come to town.

Dozens of teachers and students sat down at The Depot Wednesday to enjoy a picnic lunch, games and dancing.

"Hahira, the schools are just like the heart of the community, it's just really a blessing to be a part of such a close-knit community," said second grade teacher Jamie Yates. "It's just really heartwarming to see that this many people actually do realize you're doing some hard work, and that they care enough to go through all this trouble to celebrate with you, it's really fun.'

After nearly forty years, the Honeybee Festival continues to grow, expecting to host up to 35,000 people this weekend. Organizers said it's a way to give visitors a glimpse in to the place they are proud to call home.

"For the community it's priceless," said Brian Mainor, Interim Honeybee Festival Chairperson. "To bring the community together, the comradery and just the happiness of living in Hahira, if you've never visited Hahira you're missing a jewel."

A festival, creating a buzz in a small South Georgia gem.

Events will continue throughout the weekend and in to the weekend. There will be nearly 200 vendors at the depot beginning on Friday, then on Saturday will be what organizers said is the biggest parade in South Georgia.

A full list of events can be found on the .