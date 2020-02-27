Hahira breaks ground on new City Center Park

By: Amber Spradley | WCTV Eyewitness News

February 27, 2020

HAHIRA, Ga. (WCTV) -- After several planning sessions with the City Council, Hahira is now breaking ground on a new City Center Park.

Neighbors can soon expect to see more parking, a surrounding fence, two gated entrances, upgraded siding and lighting and more.

The city is known for hosting a few big events in South Georgia. Their Honey Bee Festival and Independence Day Celebration both bring in tens of thousands of people.

City leaders say those crowds are now beginning to outgrow the park.

"This is something that the city of Hahira has needed for so long because they do not have a park big enough to accomodate large crowds," Mayor Bruce Cain said. "And with this park here, they will be able to handle anything that we have."

The construction will cost more than $500,000 and will be paid for by the citizens through a Special Purpose Local Options Sales Tax.

"It's only through that that we're able give back and provide the amenities that we will provide in this park," city manager Jonathan Sumner said.

Sumner says they're hopeful the new park will better accommodate the community's major events, including the planned revival of the Great Hahira Pick-In.

"What we're hoping for is a central gathering place for Hahirans and people of northern and all of south Georgia really to be able to come here for generations to come and just to enjoy Hahira," Sumner said.

This is the second phase of the remodeling project. The first phase took place in 2017 with a new Depot building. That building had been demolished nearly four decades earlier.

The city is discussing plans for a third phase to include more enhancements to the park.

They plan to have Phase II completed in mid-June, working to have it ready in time for the city's Fourth of July celebration.

