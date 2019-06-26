Hahira cold case re-opened after more than 40 years

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

June 26, 2019

COOK COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) -- Almost half a century later, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking for new information in an unsolved murder in South Georgia.

Claude Wood was found shot inside of his Hahira grocery store on September 28, 1973. To this day, no one knows who was responsible for his death, but now investigators are hoping to change that.

"He helped people, anytime. He tried to help people if he could help them, and he helped a lot of people." That's what A.D. Wood said of his father, Claude.

It's a case that shook the small South Georgia town, making headlines in the 1973 Hahira Gold Leaf, calling Claude a 'prominent resident of the fellowship community.'

Claude, who was 66 at the time of the murder, was found behind the counter of his grocery store by one of his regular salesman, shot twice with a pistol.

A.D. said he remembers that day like it was yesterday. He had been at the store just hours earlier. He recalled who he saw, who was outside and what they were doing.

Many of those people were cleared by investigators at the time of the murder, but now more than forty years later and still no closer to knowing who's responsible, and questions remain.

"Something happened. It could be someone else, it could be someone coming off the road, off the highway, off of I-75 and make a hit like that and hit 75 and take back off again. Just so many, many ifs and unanswered and unknowns," A.D. said. "You can imagine and you can wonder, and like I say, you don't want to falsely accuse anyone, but you can't help but have some doubts or wonders about a few certain ones."

The Wood family said they don't know what to expect with the GBI opening the case back up, saying many of the people that were around back then are no longer.

But even after all of these years, A.D. said he is still hopeful for some kind of closure.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the GBI Douglas office.