Hahira horse farm finds new ways to cope with COVID-19

Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 26, 2020

HAHIRA, Ga. (WCTV) -- The coronavirus is taking its toll on all kinds of industries, including the horse world. Now stables and trainers are having to reinvent themselves for social distancing guidelines.

This time of year is usually the heart of show season. But the virus is forcing the cancellation of shows and events all around the area, with several more still up in the air.

Justamere Farm in Hahira has had to cancel horse camps and group lessons. A normally busy time of year, the farm is quiet with open arenas.

"Definitely have to stay consistent on the training," said head trainer Anna Foy. "You have to keep it up like they are going to show, even though there's really no goal right now, but they definitely miss competing."

Foy is working about five horses at Justamere. She says the quiet days make it easier to focus on training, but the changes come with some challenges.

"There's no shows for us to prepare these horses for, and these guys like to have jobs. So when they're not really working towards a goal or anything, it's hard to train towards a goal," Foy said.

But the need for training and working horses is still there.

Anthony McCoy is a trainer at several different facilities. He says the market is still open, and people continue to buy horses despite the pandemic.

"For people who need training, for people who's looking to buy horses," McCoy said. "Surprisingly with everything that's going on, there's people who's actually still looking to buy and sell."

McCoy is also finding new ways to take lessons in the age of social distancing. His instructor dials in and gives directions over the speaker phone. He says this way, they don't share headphones and minimize contact.

"It was good because I was able to get a lesson, and still we were able to keep a good social distance," McCoy said.

Though the virus has caused some changes and cancellations, equestrians will always trot on.