Hahira police investigating recent car break ins

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

July 10, 2019

HAHIRA, Ga. (WCTV) -- One Hahira neighborhood is on high alert after a string of car burglaries.

Police officials are investigating after at least ten cars were broken in to throughout the Mulberry Place subdivision in Hahira. Among the stolen items were four firearms.

The Hahira Police Department is still searching for two to three suspects they believe to be responsible. Officials said all of the cars that were broken in to were left unlocked.

The break ins happened in the early Tuesday morning hours. Police said four firearms, as well as money and spare change were reported stolen.

Some of the subdivision residents said it's a safe neighborhood, and still feel safe despite the recent break ins, but these things can happen anywhere.

"The first time they did it, five or six years ago, they were taking laptops and people had really neat stuff in their car they were taking, but they weren't locked," said resident Ronnie Cooper. "So everywhere we've ever lived we locked the car. No matter how comfortable you are, you lock your car, period."

Police are still searching for the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hahira Police Department.

