Brooks and Cook county deputies actively searching for car thief

May 18, 2020

HAHIRA, Ga. (WCTV) — The Hahira Police Department says multiple agencies are looking for a 29-year-old man who evaded police early Monday morning in a car stolen out of Florida.

According to police, at about 1 a.m. the Brooks County Sheriff's Office told the Cook County Sheriff's Office they were chasing a black Honda on Georgia Highway 76 heading towards Cook County.

At about 1:12 a.m., the Honda crashed just north of Greggs Road in Cook County and the driver ran away from the area, police say.

As of 11 a.m. Monday, police and deputies are still searching for Alvin Roberson in the area around the Cook and Brooks county lines. Police say he is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 175 pounds. Roberson is a black man, and he was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans, but he may have taken off the T-shirt, according to police.

Investigators determined the car was stolen out of Columbia County, Florida.

Police say to be on the lookout for Roberson, and if you see him, do not approach him and call 911 immediately.

The Georgia State Patrol Aviation Unit, Lowndes County Sheriff's Office and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources are also helping in the search.

