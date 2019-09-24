Hahira police searching for gas station armed robbers

By: Ri'Shawn Bassette | WALB News

By Ri'Shawn Bassette | September 23, 2019 at 11:02 PM EDT - Updated September 23 at 11:02 PM

HAHIRA, Ga. (WALB) - The Hahira Police Department is searching for two men responsible for an armed robbery at a gas station.

Officers said two men entered the store after midnight on Thursday. They demanded cash and cigars, perhaps not paying attention to the fact that they were caught on camera.

“The old saying is, ‘a picture’s worth a thousand words.’ Well, in this case, it’s true," said Hahira Police Chief Terry Davis.

Police said two masked and armed men could be seen on the security footage. They robbed the Quik Mart right off of I-75, Exit 22 in Hahira.

“Very stupid, but nowadays, you have people that don’t really care about that stuff," said Tony Hughey, a customer of the Quik Mart.

Officers said the two robbers got away with an undisclosed amount of money and headed towards the interstate.

“They can hop off the motel, rob a store and off they go," said Davis.

Hughey said that he’s a frequent customer at the gas station where it happened and he’s shocked.

“You want to feel safe. If something like that’s happening, you’re wondering when it’s going to reach to your home," said Hughey.

Hughey said that he just moved to the area a few months ago to get away from the crime of the big city. Although still happy with his decision, he’s left a bit uneasy.

“Having to deal with it again, it’s like when you move somewhere for more safety, it’s a little weird, a little different," said Hughey.

Davis maintains that he may not need to be worried for long. He said they already have suspects in mind for this case.

“We have a lead that we’re following up on, hopefully, this afternoon or tomorrow. We’re going to interview some people," said Davis.

Officers ask that if you have any information that may lead to the arrest of these two men, please contact them directly.

