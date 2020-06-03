Hall of Famer Sheryl Swoopes speaks at Godby bible study

By: Joey Lamar | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- For the past two months, Godby Girls' basketball coach Chelsea Johnson has been hosting a bible study three days a week via Zoom.

The topic of the meetings are servant leadership.

Coach Johnson invites different coaches from the community and some from outside.

On Wednesday, Johnson had four-time WNBA champion and three-time Olympic gold medalist Sheryl Swoopes speak about servant leadership.

Swoopes also talked about her purpose in life.

"What I believe that purpose is honestly," Swoopes said, "Has a lot to do with what we are going through right now. That is to be here for our younger generation to motivate them, to uplift them, to inspire them, to guide them to teach them, to lead them in what life is all about and what your purpose and why you are here."

on Thursday, Coach Cameron Sealy will be the guest speaker.