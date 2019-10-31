Halloween has had it all: Heat, cold, and rain

By: Charles Roop | WCTV Pinpoint Weather

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – It’s Halloween! The festive holiday full of witches, ghosts, candy, along with some ghostly stories. But Tallahassee and the surrounding areas have had their share of Halloween weather extremes.

It was a rainy Halloween in 1985 where 3.68 inches of rain fell at the airport, making it the wettest on record. Late October is usually the driest in the fall season, based on the daily rainfall average between 1981 and 2010.

And we’ve had our chilling Halloween, but not the frightening kind unless you think cold weather is scary. The city hit 30 degrees on Halloween morning in 1993, the coldest All Hallows Eve on record. But it got colder the following morning with a record low of 27 degrees. A thick-layered costume would have been necessary.

But, like the last few years, it has been nothing but chill. The record high was set three years ago (2016) and it was a balmy 90 degrees.

The overall trend has been warmer Octobers. The low temperatures for the month have been on the rise, according to data crunched by Climate Central. Tallahassee has recorded over a four-degree increase in those morning October lows since 1970.

So, with climate change, we also not only have worry about sea-level rise and stronger hurricanes, but also fewer layers with the Halloween costumes.

