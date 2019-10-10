Hamilton Co. School bus hit by truck, no children hurt

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

HAMILTON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) — A Hamilton County School bus with 25 children onboard was hit by a truck around 4:20 p.m. Thursday on County Road 145, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

None of the children were hurt in the crash, but the driver of the Dodge pickup was taken to South Georgia Medical Center with minor injuries.

The Dodge pickup was traveling north on County Road 145 approaching the rear of the school bus. The bus pulled partially off of the east shoulder to make a left turn onto NW 13th Drive. When the driver of the Dodge tried to pass the bus in a no passing zone, the truck's right side collided with the left front side of the bus.

Both vehicles stopped on the west shoulder facing east.

