Five Hamilton Co. students charged for school bus attack caught on video

December 13, 2019

JASPER, Fla. (WCTV) –The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says five students face misdemeanor battery charges after a fight on a school bus.

Video of the November 21 attack shows the students punching at a teen sitting in a bus seat.

That video was posted on Twitter Thursday, with a message implying that the fight started because the victim was wearing a President Trump hat. It’s been circulating widely on social media, generating an angry response by many commenters. The social media outcry drew a response from the sheriff’s office and the Hamilton County school superintendent Friday.

Superintendent Rex Mitchell says the school district investigated, suspended the students, and turned information over to the sheriff’s office for action.

In his statement, the superintendent also says there was no evidence that the student was wearing any President Trump apparel or that his wearing it on prior occasions motivated the incident.

Mitchell says the attack started with an argument between two students that escalated when more students got involved.

The superintendent says the district reviewed the bus video to see all the events leading up to the attack.

“We absolutely do not condone the use of physical force between students,” Mitchell said, and added “This was a very unfortunate incident completely unrelated to any political statements or agendas.

“Some misinformation has been passed along with the video,” the sheriff’s office says in a statement detailing the five juveniles charged in the case, “we at the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office are as disturbed about this video as you are.”

