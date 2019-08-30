Hamilton County Schools to close Tuesday due to Dorian

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

August 30, 2019

HAMILTON COUNTY, Fla. — The Hamilton County School District said all of its public schools will be closed on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 as Hurricane Dorian approaches.

The district said it consulted with Hamilton County Emergency Management to make the decision.

The schools and all normal operations will continue on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, unless the storm persists.

To monitor conditions in Hamilton County, go to the emergency management website.

For alerts from the school district directly, go to the district's WeatherSTEM system here.

Copyright 2019 WCTV. All rights reserved.