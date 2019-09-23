Hamilton County Sheriff's Office and FDLE seeking information on suspicious death

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

JENNINGS, Fla. (WCTV) — Hamilton County Sheriff's Office deputies and Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents are investigating the suspicious death of a 30-year-old man from Jennings, Florida.

Christopher Lamar Tumblin was found dead Monday morning in his vehicle along Northwest 23rd Boulevard. Officers with the Florida Highway Patrol and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are helping in the investigation.

If you have any information about Tumblin and his recent whereabouts or activity, contact the sheriff's office at (386)-792-1001

