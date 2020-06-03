Hamilton County authorities searching for missing 14-year-old

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

June 3, 2020

HAMILTON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is asking the public if they have any information on the whereabouts of 14-year-old Sergio Domingo, who was last seen on May 31, 2020.

HCSO says Domingo was last seen in Jennings, Florida.

Officials say Domingo is 5'3", and was last seen wearing blue shorts, a brown shirt and black and brown Nike shoes.

HCSO Sheriff Harrell Reid says they don't believe it's a runaway case, and are concerned for his safety.

Authorities say he is from Guatemala, where his parents still live, and lived with his uncle in Jennings.

Deputies say he was texting with his girlfriend Sunday afternoon. Officials say his uncle left the house and when he came back, Domingo was gone.

HCSO says there has been no activity with his cell phone since then.

Anyone with information is asked to call HCSO at 86-792-1001.