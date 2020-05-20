Hamilton County to open drive-thru COVID-19 testing site

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 20, 2020

HAMILTON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) — The Florida Department of Health in Hamilton County says it is opening a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing site.

The department says anyone can get tested, even if you are not showing signs or symptoms of coronavirus. Appointments are not required to get tested.

Testing will be conducted at the following dates and location:

May 21, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Hamilton County Health Department, 209 SE Central Ave., Jasper, Fla.

May 28, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Hamilton County Health Department, 209 SE Central Ave., Jasper, Fla.

The health department says it may take up to two weeks to return test results. Patients will get their results over the phone at the number they give at the time of screening.

More testing dates and locations will be announced later, the health department says.

For more information, call testing organizers at 386-397-676. If you call that number by 4 p.m. the day before testing, you can get pre-registered before you get to the site.

