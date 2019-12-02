Hamilton: Noles "still trying to find" themselves despite tournament victory

By: Kevin Keane | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

December 2, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- What a weekend it was for Florida State men's basketball. The Seminoles notched wins over Tennessee and Purdue en route to the Emerald Coast Classic championship, and find themselves ranked in the Top 25 for the first time this season for their efforts.

FSU's junkyard defense held both the Volunteers and Boilermakers under 60 points.

Despite how well the Noles are playing right now, having won seven straight since dropping the season opener, head coach Leonard Hamilton is never satisfied, and said his team is still trying to find it's identity.

"We're playing very hard, defending very well and playing unselfish but we have not gotten into sync yet," Hamilton said on Monday. "We're not a well oiled machine. We are still trying to find ourselves."