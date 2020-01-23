Hamilton: When you're in first place, 'There's only one place to go'

By: Ryan Kelly | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

January 23, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The whole college basketball-loving nation has spent the last week buying stock in Florida State basketball.

The Noles garnered a top five ranking in this week's AP Top 25 poll, have won nine straight victories and are sold out for Saturday's prime time game against Notre Dame, but you'll be hard pressed to see the team itself into the hype.

Leonard Hamilton made it clear after meeting with the media on Thursday; there's still work to be done, and it's a lot easier to lose a high ranking than it is to earn one.

"When you're in the position of number one in the conference, there's only one place to go and you're already at the top so you wanna avoid it," Hamilton said. "So, basically you wanna keep doing what you've been doing to get you to that point and see how we can continue to keep improving"