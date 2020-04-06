Hamilton and Jefferson counties report first COVID-19 cases, Suwannee County sees spike of new cases

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 6, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Hamilton and Jefferson counties reported their first cases of COVID-19 on Monday, and Suwannee County reported a spike of 13 new cases.

In Hamilton County, the department of health says a 56-year-old woman is the COVID-19 patient. It is unclear if the case is travel-related. The county department of health is working on identifying and notifying people who will need to self-monitor for symptoms over a 14-day period.

Jefferson County's health department says it confirmed its first coronavirus case on Saturday. The patient is a 76-year-old man. Jefferson County health officials say several other tests are pending results.

Suwannee County now has a total of 31 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the sheriff's office.

These are the patients of the new cases there:

—20-year-old woman

—40-year-old woman

—67-year-old man

—74-year-old man

—76-year-old woman

—29-year-old woman

—39-year-old woman

—84-year-old woman

—74-year-old man

—33-year-old woman

—43-year-old woman

—64-year-old woman

—59-year-old woman

Out of the 31 confirmed cases, 29 cases were in close contact with an existing confirmed case, according to Suwannee County's department of health.

