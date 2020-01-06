Hamilton making case for Coach of the Year honor, Noles move to #10

By: Kevin Keane | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

January 6, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- At this point, just give Leonard Hamilton the Coach of the Year award because there's no doubt he deserves it.

This season, Hamilton has managed to deal with youth, injuries, inexperience and turn what was thought of as a "rebuild" year into a team that could go deep into March yet again.

The proof isn't just in their 13-2 start, but how they play, especially with what we saw on Saturday at Louisville.

Florida State took down a Cardinals team that was, at the time, ranked #7 in the country in a game that, quite frankly, wasn't even that close in the second half.

MJ Walker scored 23 points and the Noles, as a whole, shot 55% from the floor.

In the process, the Noles set a program mark, by defeating Louisville in back-to-back years for the first time.

It's no surprise following the road victory that the Seminoles climbed in the AP Top 25 rankings, coming in at #10 this year after being at #18 last week.

FSU looks to improve upon their six-game winning streak on Wednesday against Wake Forest.