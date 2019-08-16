Hammering causes scare at Liberty County school

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

Staff and students at W.R. Tolar School were on alert after hearing a noise they thought was a gunshot behind the school's campus around 9:30 a.m. Friday, the Liberty County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook.

Turns out, the sound was made from a hammer hitting an object, the sheriff's office said.

Initially, the school resource deputy on campus responded to the area and student movement was restricted outside buildings. Deputies found out a person who lives behind the Tolar School caused the sound by hitting something with a hammer.

The sheriff's office said there's no threat to Tolar School at the time and student activity is back to normal.

