Hang Tough Foundation helps children with special needs meet Santa

December 7, 2019

Denim, Brian and Chase Williams sitting with Santa and his two elves, JJ and Brayden Koch.

Tallahassee, Fl (WCTV) - The Hang Tough Foundation held its fifth annual 'Santa Day' Saturday at City Church Tallahassee. This event gave families with children that have chronic or life altering illnesses or special needs a chance to get seven minutes of one-on-one time with Santa in a sensory friendly environment.

Some families and their children can't go to the mall or different stores to see Santa because the conditions are not prime. So, Santa Day gives them that opportunity to have that experience at no cost to them.

"Many of our families for a variety if reason can't go to the mall," said Hang Tough co-founder Janelle Irwin. "Maybe it's germs, maybe it's the lights, or it's the stimulation and it's impossible to see Santa at the mall."

Renotta Pittman, a parent that participates in Santa Day with her children, said that because her son is autistic, at times he feels uncomfortable when there are big crowds or too many people.

"For him to come to Santa Day and be able to be in a place where he can sit down with Santa and be comfortable and be himself is huge," she said.

Each family was accommodated for, since they were assigned their own specific time slot to meet Santa. After signing in, they went to a waiting area that had snacks, drinks, arts and crafts and soft stuff animals for the children to play with as they waited to see Kris Kringle.

Meanwhile, Santa was being coached up on the next child's name, their condition and what they want for Christmas. When the time came for him to meet them, he knew everything about them.

"Once the big man is ready, they call and that child is everything to the big man in that moment," said Irwin. "He spends some one on one time chatting with them about their life and what they're doing, and of course sharing their wishlist."

The moments created laughter, huge smiles and for most, tears of joy because of the happiness and excitement their children showed.

Every child had their moment, even ones who lost their lives. They were remembered with an Angel Tree, which held individual ornaments with the name of a child who was in the program that had passed away.

This whole organization was established because of the fight that both co-founders Michelle Hart and Janelle Irwin had with their children and Leukemia. Irwin said that during a time where her son's immune system was too weak to go to the mall, a store invited her family to come see Santa alone before it was open in order to have that one-on-one time and get their Santa Photo.

From there, Irwin knew she wanted to "pay it forward" and with the help of Michelle Hart and countless volunteers, the Hang Tough Foundation is able to have events like Santa Day.

