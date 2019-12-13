'Happy Holidays' banner from American Atheists up in capitol rotunda

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

December 13, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The American Atheists have installed a banner in the rotunda at the state capitol that says "Happy Holidays," in hopes of sharing a positive, all-inclusive message.

The group petitioned for the banner and hopes it encourages people to be mindful of all beliefs.

"I think some people do feel excluded during the holidays and that's just the nature of it," said Devon Graham, the American Atheists Assistant State Director. "So I just feel like everyone should be included this time of year and we should all have something to celebrate."

In past years, holiday displays at the Florida capitol have brought controversy.

Most notably, a 2014 display by the Satanic Temple that was vandalized.

The American Atheists Happy Holidays banner will be a the capitol until December 20.

