Hardee County man arrested for obscene communication with a minor

By WCTV Eyewitness News

August 1, 2019

HARDEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has arrested 24-year-old Michale Allison of Zolfo Springs on obscene communication charges.

FDLE began the investigation back in July after meeting with the 10-year-old victim. She lives in Madison County with her family. The child told investigators she received a sexually explicit photo from an adult male through "BIGO Live," which is a video-streaming social media app.

An undercover agent, posing as the victim, began communicating with Allison. The agent said he repeatedly tried to coax her into sending naked pictures of herself. This happened even after the agent made it clear that Allison was communicating with a 10-year-old.

Investigators were able to identify Allison as the suspect and arrested him in his home in Zolfo Springs. He's currently being held in the Hardee County Jail.