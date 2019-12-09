Harlem Globetrotters taking on Capital City

By: Michael Hudak | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Harlem Globetrotters are taking on the Capital City. The world-famous basketball team will take the court at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center 7 p.m. Monday.

For one player sporting the iconic red, white and blue, she's truly living the American dream.

Brianna "Hoops" Green is just the 15th woman to ever be a Harlem Globetrotter.

Before Green showed off her skills for the Tucker Center crowd, WCTV's Michael Hudak took her on in a game of HORSE.

"I might not have a nickname like [Hoops], that's fine, but I think I can ball," Hudak said. "And we're going to see what my real nickname is."

As expected, Green defeated Hudak in the friendly competition, but the WCTV anchor did make an impressive shot.

Green said basketball has been a passion of hers for a long time.

"I knew I wanted to play professional basketball at a young age," she said. "I knew I wanted to play professionally overseas and go to college, but I was not thinking that I would be a Globetrotter."

She also said she's always at ease when she steps onto the court, an example she hopes girls around the globe can follow.

"I've always been comfortable playing with and against guys," she said. "I'm in my element. I just try to pave the way for women, and that girls can do anything that guys can do, if not better."

