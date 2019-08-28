Hartsfield Elementary Chorus invited to Carnegie Hall

By: Lanetra Bennett | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- It's a dream come true a Leon County music teacher and students at Hartsfield Elementary School.

The school chorus has been invited to the most prestigious music venue in the world -- Carnegie Hall in New York.

Wednesday night, they kicked off "Going Live for 65" campaign.

That's $65,000: the amount needed for the trip.

The then fourth and fifth graders submitted a blind audition the music festival at Carnegie, which is actually for middle school students.

Arnekua Jackson, a music teacher and chorus director at Hartsfield, said, "Our students got a special invitation to come to Carnegie Hall as elementary seniors. It's very, very rare and almost unheard of. They believed in the talent and they believed they were ready to come and perform for them. So we're so proud of them."

Logan Tew, 11, said, "I feel really honored. I was in this chorus for three whole years, third, fourth, and fifth. It's been a really good experience for me. So, I'm very proud."

This is the second year in a row the chorus was invited. They were not able to attend because of Hurricane Michael and other circumstances last year.

The trip is in February.

If you'd like to help them get there, contact Hartsfield Elementary School at 1414 Chowkeebin Nene, Tallahassee, FL 32301 or (850) 488-7322.

