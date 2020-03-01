Hartsfield Elementary Chorus takes Carnegie Hall stage

By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

March 1, 2020

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WCTV) –

After months of planning and fundraising, the Hartsfield Elementary School chorus had its moment in the spotlight Sunday night.

The group performed on one of the biggest stages in music, Carnegie Hall in New York City. The school's Facebook page posted photos of the group getting ready to perform.

This weekend's trip to the Big Apple capped off a community-wide fundraising effort, raising thousands of dollars for the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.