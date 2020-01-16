Hartsfield Elementary Chorus to perform at Carnegie Hall in New York City

By: Brandon Spencer | WCTV Eyewitness News

January 16, 2020

Wednesday evening, Hartsfield Elementary announced that it has raised enough money for them to perform at the historic Carnegie Hall.

Tallahassee, Fla. (WCTV) -- For the second year in a row, the Hartsfield Elementary School Chorus has been invited to one of the most prestigious music venues in the world: Carnegie Hall. Last year they were not able to attend because of Hurricane Michael and other circumstances, but this year called for a story-book ending.

After kicking off their "Going Live for 65" campaign in December, they have now raised enough money to make the trip.

On Wednesday evening, the school held a press conference to make the announcement and thank the community, families and other supporters for the donations and prayers.

Choir Director and music teacher Arnekua Jackson said that they cannot thank the community enough for their support of the school and chorus as they're about to go on a trip of a lifetime.

"To be able to share this with my students at such a young age is amazing," said Jackson. "We're talking about future presidents, future lawyers and doctors... and lifelong musicians."

The chorus was able to raise over $65,000 for the journey and that will cover their lodging, travel and entrance fees to perform. During the press conference they also received more donations that will help cover food and winter clothes for the kids as they travel Northeast and face the cold New York winter.

They're set to make their trip in February and are still taking donations up until they leave.

If you'd like to help them get there, contact Hartsfield Elementary School at 1414 Chowkeebin Nene, Tallahassee, FL 32301 or (850) 488-7322.

