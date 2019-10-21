'Haunted Car Wash' in Ohio delivers clean but creepy fun

By: CNN

BRUNSWICK, Ohio (CNN) — Drivers lined up outside the Rainforest Car Wash in Brunswick, Ohio, are being greeted by ghosts and goblins, and have demons keeping creepy company with them while their vehicles are scrubbed down and rinsed inside the car wash.

The ghouls possessed the "Haunted Car Wash" on Friday and Saturday nights this weekend, and will return next weekend before Halloween, according to a Facebook post.

CNN affiliate WEWS showed video of evil clowns lurking amongst the machinery, and at times wiping suds off the car windows to get a look inside at the passengers.

"We have people in various positions throughout the tunnel peeling soap away, scaring people, we have various props and scenes set up," one of the employees told WEWS.

Haunted car washes have popped up in several other places around the country this year, including in Daphne, Alabama, and Wichita Falls, Texas.

At another haunted car wash in Spring, Texas, CNN affiliate KTRK broadcasted video from a viewer who filmed a young boy getting royally spooked.

"I wanna go home! I wanna go home!" he screamed. And another kid hid on the floor of the car.

