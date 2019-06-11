Havana Northside High School added to Register of Historic Places

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Havana Northside High School in Gadsden County is one of two Florida high schools to be added to the National Register of Historic Places, the Florida Department of State announced on Tuesday.

Havana Northside was one of two historic black public schools in the state to be added, along with Brevard County's Cocoa Junior High School.

“I am pleased to announce the addition of these two properties to the National Register of Historic Places,” said Florida Secretary of State Laurel M. Lee. “These two historic schools carry the spirits of their communities, providing a window into the injustices of past segregation while also demonstrating the triumphs of the people who worked to overcome inequality.”

Built in 1962, Havana Northside High School served as a high school for African American school children of color in Havana and MIdway until 1970.

When built, the school marked a significant milestone for African American students in the area, who previously had to travel to either Quincy or Tallahassee to receive their education.

The school was erected eight years after the landmark Brown v. the Board of Education decision that ruled segregated schools to be unconstitutional.

After a brief stint as a middle school, Havana Northside became an integrated high school in 1971-1972 and remained a fixture in the community until it closed in 2004.

