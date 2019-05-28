Havana woman killed in single-car crash

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – A Gadsden County woman was killed Monday evening after losing control of her vehicle.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 9:20 p.m. on Fairbanks Ferry Road and High Hill Circle in Leon County.

Crash reports state that 57-year old Cheryl Barber, of Havana, was traveling eastbound on County Road 12 when she suddenly lost control of her vehicle. After running off the roadway, the victim then collided with a concrete drainage ditch and two standing trees. The collision forced her vehicle to overturn.

Barber was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers say she was not wearing a seat belt.