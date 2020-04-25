Have opinions on Florida's reopening? Here's your chance to weigh in.

By: WCTV Staff | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Florida officials are inviting the public to weigh in on reopening the state amid the coronavirus outbreak, which has shuttered schools, businesses and theme parks.

In making the announcement, the governor's office said this feedback will be a "critical component" for the Re-Open Florida Task Force.

The panel is guiding Gov. Ron DeSantis on decisions to lift an array of restrictions put in place to limit the spread of the virus. As of Saturday, the state reported more than 30,800 known infections and said about 1,050 Floridians have died from COVID-19.

The task force's recommendations could come this weekend.