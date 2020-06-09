Advertisement

‘He won’t get the ring and gold jacket’: FAMU, Bengals great passes away before hearing Hall call

(WCTV)
By Ryan Kelly
Published: Jun. 8, 2020 at 10:28 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- In an interview with former Florida A&M administrator and historian Vaughn Wilson before his passing, Ken Riley spoke of being overlooked when it came to his induction in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

"There's a lot of guys that had great careers there that went unnoticed and I was one of those guys," Riley said.

To this day, the man they called "The Rattler," in Cincinnati remains on the top five interceptions list in the NFL, despite playing in an era defined by running the ball.

It's an omission, Wilson says, Riley had come to terms with.

"He would participate in the efforts that I was doing to try to help try to foster attention with the voters to get in, he had resorted to the fact that he didn't think he'd get in if he hadn't gotten in by now," Wilson said.

Those efforts include a website,

and an online petition,

the type of pressure former Bengals beat writer and Hall of Fame voter Joe Reedy says are necessary to get the attention of Canton.

"As much as the selectors elect Hall of Fame classes, it's as much the fans' Hall of Fame as anyone," Reedy said. "People should go to the Hall of Fame site, find who the selectors are trying to campaign as much as they can to get everybody in."

Reedy was the Cincinnati representative during his time as a Hall of Fame voter, but was never a part of the senior committee whose votes, whose votes would count towards getting Riley enshrined in the Hall.

An uphill battle, as only two seniors are usually admitted a year, and arguments become circular.

"With seniors, there's a long list of guys waiting to get in that room and that kinda ticked me off at times, too, because seniors who didn't get elected, three, four years would all the sudden get into the room again," Reedy said.

Reedy, and many others who campaigned for Riley, believe it's only a matter of the time until the Rattler find his way into the hall; a day he'll, unfortunately, never see.

"When you really look at the raw stats of it, there's no way he shouldn't be in there," Wilson said. "Everybody that's above him is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame."

“The sad thing will be now, whenever he does get in, it’ll be posthumous and, unfortunately, he won’t get the ring and gold jacket and all of that,” Reedy said.

Latest News

WCTV Sports | Rattlers

FAMU football game at Southern canceled due to COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joey Lamar
There will not be a sequel to one of Florida A&M’s most exciting games from the 2019 season.

Football

University of Florida ends ‘gator bait’ cheer, cites racism

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Curt Anderson
The University of Florida is ending its “gator bait” cheer at football games and other sports events because of its racial connotations, the school’s president announced Thursday.

Football

Fauci: ‘Football may not happen this year’

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
The prediction comes even as the NFL and NCAA are ramping up for fall ball.

WCTV Sports | FHSAA

After first title appearance, Florida High looks to reach top in 2020

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Florida High cannot wait for the start of the season after a 2019 campaign to remember.

College

Former Cougar Johnson living through changes in strength and conditioning world

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Former Godby Cougar Brian Johnson has seen an entire industry shift since he began working in strength and conditioning 10 years ago.

Latest News

WCTV Sports | Rattlers

Three Rattlers players earn preseason All-American honors

Updated: Jun. 16, 2020 at 11:06 PM EDT
|
By Joey Lamar
Three Florida A&M football players were named preseason All-Americans honors from the College Sports Journal Preseason FCS All-America Team.

WCTV Sports | GHSA

Smith reflects on making history for Valdosta High volleyball

Updated: Jun. 11, 2020 at 4:35 PM EDT
|
By Joey Lamar
Valdosta High School senior Kemari Smith made history by becoming the first volleyball player in school history to ever sign a college scholarship.

WCTV Sports | Rattlers

FAMU AD: ‘All indications look like’ homecoming will happen

Updated: Jun. 10, 2020 at 11:36 PM EDT
|
By Joey Lamar
On a Zoom call hosted by Florida A&M on Wednesday, Athletic Director Kortne Gosha said all indications look like FAMU will have homecoming this year.

WCTV Sports | FHSAA

FHSAA Board makes football rule change, adds two girls sports

Updated: Jun. 10, 2020 at 6:01 PM EDT
|
By Joey Lamar
On June 9, the Florida High School Association added two sports and added a major rule for football.

Sports

NASCAR removing Confederate flags from all events and properties

Updated: Jun. 10, 2020 at 5:11 PM EDT
|
By CBS17.com
NASCAR has made a move to ban Confederate flag displays at all events and on its properties.

Sports

NASCAR to allow limited number of fans at upcoming races in Florida, Alabama

Updated: Jun. 9, 2020 at 3:52 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
NASCAR is set to allow fans back at the track for races this month at Homestead-Miami Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway.