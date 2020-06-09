'He would do anything for you': Friends remember late Lowndes football legend

By: Joey Lamar | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

June 9, 2020

LOWNDES, Ga. (WCTV) -- Tuesday morning, Lowndes High School announced iconic Vikings football head coach Joe Wilson had passed away at the age of 75.

"His personality was just a little quiet," said a long time friend. "But, he was a very good man and would do anything for you that he could."

In 1976, the former Valdosta quarterback took over the Vikings and make big promises that many thought were foolish, like beating Valdosta and winning a state title.

Two things that had never previously happened.

"I can still close my eyes and see that cornerback running down the field with that football," friend Owen Price said. "And scanning that football field for flags, because you knew one was going to be thrown, but not one was thrown and the score stood."

Along with winning the school's first state title in 1980, he also two region titles which, at that time, were decided by a championship game.

And while he built a winning program on the field, as athletic director, he gave each sport its own booster club.

For the football team, it was the Vikings 100.

And while Wilson was tough on his players, he loved each one, even helping them find jobs during the summer.

The Vikings play on Joe Wilson Field at Martin Stadium. Prince says the football boosters will put on a special ceremony to celebrate Wilson's life once the season begins.