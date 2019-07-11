Accused leader of drug trafficking ring headed to prison

By: Julie Montanaro//WCTV Eyewitness News

July 11, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) -- A Tallahassee man accused of drug trafficking was sentenced in federal court Thursday afternoon.

Barney Crutchfield was sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release, according to his attorney Stephen Dobson.

Crutchfield - a building contractor - was accused of running the ring out of his business and his home. Prosecutors say he distributed cocaine and meth in North Florida for years.

Crutchfield was indicted last year and entered a guilty plea in April 2018.

At least ten other people were indicted in that drug conspiracy. Some of them are already in prison. Some have yet to be sentenced.