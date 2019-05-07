Health and gym teachers head back to the 'classroom'

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 7, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- Physical education teachers in the Peach State are learning new tricks of the trade.

With summer vacation right around the corner, gym class was back in session.

On Tuesday Valdosta State University held a workshop for health and physical education teachers to better prepare for the next school year. Dozens of teachers from all across the state had an opportunity to learn about new and creative activities to bring to the classroom.

"We've got to make sure that we're bringing something new, we want things that children will be able to enjoy," said Sonya Sanderson, Interim Department Head for Kinesiology and Physical Education. "It doesn't matter if they're in pre-K, or if they're a senior in high school."

The workshop was also open to students at Valdosta State. Morgan Korzenok is going in to her senior year as a Physical Education student. She said the workshop is also an opportunity to learn how to use the equipment available, especially in schools with few materials or a lack of funding.

"I was just in a high school that didn't have a lot of material, so I was having to use different sized balls for different things, and using different things to modify," Korzenok said. "It's really eye opening to see that other places and other counties don't have it."

Some of Tuesday's activities included outdoor lessons, like fishing, hiking or camping skills. Korzenok said it's important for kids to be able to take these lessons outside of the classroom, and in to their real lives. She said that impact is why she strives to become a teacher.

"Just being in a kids life and showing them what it's like to be physically active and what parts of their life it really can impact," Korzenok said.

"What we want is to have an impact for a lifetime, not just the here and now, but over their life span," Sanderson said.

This is the fourth year Valdosta State is hosting the workshop. Organizers said the ultimate goal is to have these students turn around and take the lead, becoming presenters at future workshops.