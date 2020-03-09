Health department recognizes 'Preteen Vaccine Awareness Week'

By: Amber Spradley | WCTV Eyewitness News

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- The Lowndes County Health Department is teaming up with the Georgia Department of Public Health to recognize March 9 through March 13 as "Preteen Vaccine Awareness Week".

During the week, parents have the opportunity to look over their child's immunization records, find out what vaccines they're lacking and get up-to-date.

A few vaccine-preventable diseases the CDC recommends preteens and teens taking action against are:

-Tetanus, Diphtheria and Pertussis (Tdap)

-Influenza (flu)

-Human Papillomavirus (HPV)

-Meningococcal Disease (MenACWY)

The Georgia Department of Public Health Rule (511-2-2) says the following:



"All students born on or after January 1, 2002, entering or transferring into seventh grade and any “new entrant” into eighth - 12th grades in Georgia need proof of receiving one dose of adolescent pertussis (whooping cough) booster vaccination (called “Tdap”) AND one dose of adolescent meningococcal conjugate vaccination (MenACWY). Effective July 1, 2020, children sixteen years of age and older who are attending eleventh grade must receive a booster dose of meningococcal conjugate vaccine, unless their initial dose was administered on or after their sixteenth birthday. This law affects all public and private schools including, but not limited to, charter schools, community schools, juvenile court schools and other alternative school settings (excluding homeschool)."

Immunization program coordinator with the South Health District Reomona Thomas advises parents to keep their children up-to-date with shots.

"It's important to help prevent the spread of those diseases," she said. "I'll take the flu, for example. You know, that's something that happens every year, and a lot of people get sick from it. So it's just important to have people vaccinated to help prevent it."

If you or your teenager needs to be vaccinated, you can visit your local healthcare provider or visit Georgia Department of Public Health in Lowndes County.

