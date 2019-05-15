Health officials: Hepatitis A cases rising in Florida

By: Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) - Health officials in Florida say that despite giving out 6,900 free hepatitis A vaccines last week, the state saw its biggest increase in new cases.

The Florida Department of Health reported an additional 92 cases of the contagious liver disease during the week ending May 11. It is the highest number of cases reported since the outbreak began in 2018.

The SunSentinel reports the statewide total of hepatitis A cases stands at 1,129 since January. Health officials say every county in Florida has reported at least one case.

The virus spreads through the feces of people, most commonly when they don't wash their hands after using the bathroom. It can be spread by infected restaurant workers who touch food before it is served.

Hepatitis A is not typically considered fatal.