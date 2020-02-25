Health officials investigate possible meningitis at Franklin County school

By: Edan Schultz | WCTV Eyewitness News

February 25, 2020

APALACHICOLA, Fla. (WCTV) – The Florida Department of Health in Franklin County is investigating a possible case of viral meningitis in a student at Apalachicola Bay Charter School.

In a letter sent to parents Sunday, the school says custodial staff will be taking extra precautions in disinfecting and cleaning the school.

School leaders followed up with this statement on Facebook:

“Please understand ABC School has shared information that allows parents to be aware, alert and able to make a more informed decision in the rare case that a child or staff member should show symptoms."

The health department says symptoms of viral meningitis include fever, severe headache, stiff neck, sensitivity to bright light, sleepiness or trouble waking, nausea, vomiting and lack of appetite.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, meningitis caused by viruses is serious, but often less severe than bacterial meningitis.

“People with normal immune systems who get viral meningitis usually get better on their own,” according to the CDC.

DOH says the symptoms usually last seven to 10 days and people usually recover completely.

Those with questions about viral meningitis are asked to call Franklin County's DOH at 850-653-2111.

For more general information about viral meningitis, visit this website.

