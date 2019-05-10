Hearing set in Moultrie quintuple murder case

By: Ashley Bohle | WALB

May 10, 2019

MOULTRIE, GA (WALB) -- Attorneys will meet Friday morning to potentially decide on a trial date in the case of a man accused of killing five of his friends.

A status conference is scheduled to start at 9:30 this morning for the Jeffrey Peacock case.

Prosecutors and the defense will discuss if they are ready to go to trial.

Investigators charged Peacock with shooting and killing five of his friends in a home, then setting it on fire.

It happened in Moultrie on Rossman Dairy Road in May 2016.

He’s charged with five counts of malice murder along with aggravated animal cruelty and gun charges.

Peacock is facing the death penalty in the case.

