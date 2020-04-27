Heartburn drug tested as possible coronavirus treatment

(CNN) - Multiple clinical trials are now underway to find effective treatments for COVID-19.

Researchers in New York City are studying the active ingredient in Pepcid, called famotidine. (Source: Northwell Health/AFP-TV/CNN)

Could it be that a medicine on drug store shelves might help in the fight against coronavirus? Doctors are trying to figure that out.

Researchers in New York City are studying the active ingredient in Pepcid called famotidine because of something doctors observed in China.

“Patients who were sick with COVID but were taking famotidine had a better outcome,” Dr. Kevin Tracey said.

Doctors at Northwell Health are trying it out in a clinical trial. So far they’ve enrolled 187 patients and expect preliminary results in a few weeks.

“There are many examples in the history of medicine where a drug that was designed for one purpose turns out to have an effect in another disease,” Tracey said.

He warned people, don’t rush out to buy heartburn medicine. The patients in the study are in the hospital, getting mega-doses intravenously, and it’s not clear that it will work.

While the Northwell doctors work on famotidine, Dr. Anthony Fauci Saturday had some hopeful words for another drug, remdesivir, for animals with coronavirus.

“There was clinical benefits just reported a couple of weeks ago of SARS Coronavirus-2 in rhesus macaques,” he said.

A doctor at the University of Nebraska said results on a major remdesivir study in humans could be available in a week or two.

Over the weekend, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a press conference where a doctor said 12 patients had done well on convalescent plasma.

Antibodies from someone who’s recovered from coronavirus are given to someone who’s currently infected, “and when we give it to that patient we are essentially boosting their immune system to help fight this infection. This is going to be a huge game changer in our armentarium (the medicines, equipment, and techniques available to a medical practitioner) to fight COVID-19,” Dr. Sunil Desai said.

But experts warn, having 12 patients who recovered doesn’t necessarily mean very much. Since most COVID-19 patients do recover, a larger study with a comparison would be necessary to get only the best science to get treatments that really work for COVID-19 patients and their families desperate for answers.

The FDA said there are seven clinical drug trials for COVID-19 underway with many more in the planning stages.

On the vaccine front, the World Health Organization says seven vaccines are in the testing stages. Eighty-two vaccine candidates are in pre-clinical development.

