Search underway after shots fired in Monticello

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

November 25, 2019

MONTICELLO, Fla. (WCTV) -- Local, county and state law enforcement agencies are on the scene searching for a suspect after shots were fired in Monticello.

The sheriff's office says there are no reports of any injuries.

Deputies say they are searching for Marko Earl, also known as "Termite."

He's described as a black male, 26 years old, 5 feet and 10 inches tall and weighing 197 lbs.

4 blocks closed off...Neighbors say they heard gunshots...We will have the latest @WCTV pic.twitter.com/nHVG3qBhzG — Sophia C Hernandez (@SophiaWCTV) November 25, 2019

Investigators say Earl was last seen wearing a red hoodie and black sweatpants. He was armed with a handgun.

The sheriff's office is asking the public to stay inside and call 911 if you see anything suspicious.

Multiple witnesses tell WCTV they heard the shots ring out along Clarke Avenue on the city's east side.

Our reporter on the scene says at least four blocks of the road are now closed off.

Monticello officers, Jefferson County sheriff's deputies, and Florida Highway Patrol troopers are all on scene. They have police canines deployed for the search.

