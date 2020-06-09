Heavy rain leads to flash floods at Liberty, Gadsden line

By: Katie Kaplan | WCTV Eyewitness News

June 9, 2020

MIDWAY, Fla. (WCTV) -- As heavy rainfall came down over the last couple of days, many people are dealing with major flooding across our area.

On Tuesday, at the border of Liberty and Gadsden County, Florida Highway Patrol troopers re-routed traffic after several closures were put in place due to flash-flooding.

The Florida Highway Patrol says it didn't take very long for the rain to build up and begin pushing through the guardrail, the water completely overtaking the bridge and then, in just about the same amount of time, it had dissipated and the road was reopened.

"You can see my driveway from here, but I've never seen the water this high before," said resident Logan Durden.

As heavy rains and rising water overtook multiple roadways, causing several closures on State Roads 267 and 20 near the Gadsden-Liberty county line.

"A vehicle driving through it will lose its grip with the road and can be washed off," said FHP Sgt. Brian Speigner.

Collecting water, turning the shoulders into streams and into rushing waters.

Sgt. Speigner says FHP was tipped off by a local driver. The situation changed within a matter of minutes.

"Upon the trooper arriving there, the water dept was two to three feet and water was completely encompassing the roadway," Sgt. Speigner said.

There were no reports of injuries or damage, but it did cause headaches for locals.

"I just told the trooper, 37 years here and I've never seen that happen," said Brandon Barber, a business owner in the area. "Instead of her just shooting six, seven miles down the road, she had to shoot like 30 miles one way to get around."

"My property line is right here, but it's flooded and I'm having to turn around 14 miles just to get back to my house," added Durden.

The Department of Transportation was at the scene, keeping an eye on the integrity of some of the bridges.

Sgt. Speigner says he wants people to remember the adage, "Turn around, don't drown."

If you ever have any questions of the safety of a roadway during heavy rains, it's best not to proceed through it.

FHP says all roads in the area were re-opened by 9 p.m. Tuesday evening.