Helping give the KEYS to success for those living with disabilities in Tallahassee

By: Abby Walton | WCTV Eyewitness News

September 26, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Giving the keys to independence.

Thursday night, around 300 people attended the 14th annual “KEYS Big Bend” fundraiser at the Railroad Square Craft House.

The group, which stands for “Keys to Exceptional Youth Success,” started 15 years ago by a group of mom’s who have children with disabilities.

“This is the first generation of people, with intellectual and cognitive disabilities, to routinely outlive their parents. They’re going to need to work. We’re going to need to have them as independent as possible because they’re going to outlive their parents. And, we’re going to need for them to be able to function in society, doing what we see other people doing. So this is a way to help us help them do that, said KEYS founder, Allison Tant.

Over the years, the money raised, from these fundraisers, has helped KEYS award 176 scholarships to students in Leon and several nearby counties.

“By providing this training, by providing these continuing education opportunities, by providing the opportunity to learn job skills, social skills, and soft skills that employers need their employees to have, is life-changing and life altering for the families we have served,” Tant said.

The group has created a life and social summer institute that’s served more than 120 local students.

It also helps within the Leon County school system, Lively Technical College and even partnered with Tallahassee Community College to create an “Eagle Connections” program.

This is a college based program for students with cognitive and intellectual disabilities.

If you’d like to learn more about this group, their services or how to get involved, you can find them on Facebook or check out their website.

