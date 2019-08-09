Helton hoping to continue underdog story into 2019

By: Kevin Keane | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

August 9, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- There's nothing people love more than an underdog story. When it comes to Florida State football, that just so happens to be receiver Keyshawn Helton.

Coming in as a freshman last season, he wasn't highly touted or recruited. But, he ended up playing in 11 games, racked up close to 200 yards through the air and logged a touchdown.

His confidence now continues to grow entering 2019 and a big person he says he has to thank is none other than his quarterback, James Blackman.

"That's my boy since I've gotten here," Helton said. "James has been that leader for me, for this football team and everyday I may have my head down coming to practice, he'll say 'let's go little bro, you ready?' He's always been that way for me."