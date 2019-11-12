Henry Segura quadruple murder trial resumes, witnesses take the stand

By: Julie Montanaro | WCTV Eyewitness News

November 12, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Testimony resumed Tuesday morning in the quadruple murder trial of Henry Segura.

9 a.m.

Segura’s friend Silas Thorton took the stand first and testified that he got a call from Segura the morning after the murders and Segura stopped by his home in Sopchoppy.

Thorton testified that they tossed a football and he showed Segura how to shoot a cross bow.

Thorton testified that Segura did own a pistol, which he says is common among welders who travel for work.

Thorton also testified that he had previously given Segura a cell phone that had gotten wet and after the murders police came asking about the phone.

10:15 a.m.

A representative from the Department of Revenue’s child support services testified that in the months before the murders, Segura was ordered to pay more than $19,00 in child support for Javante Segura.

Vance Wiggins testified that Brandi Peters sought child support for the couple’s 3-year-old son, Javante Segura. Segura asked the state for a paternity test because he claims Peters left him a voice mail and told him “he was stupid” to pay child support for a child that wasn’t his.

Segura wrote “I have strong evidence to support that this child is not mine,” and claims Peters told him so on multiple occasions.

Wiggins testified that the state did not order a paternity test because Segura signed Javante’s birth certificate and is considered the child’s “legal father.”

Wiggins testified in August 2010, Segura was informed he must pay $744 a month in child support and an additional $74 a month as payment toward more than $19,350 in retroactive child support payments since Javante’s birth.

A financial affidavit Segura filled out claimed he had no income, and was paying a mortgage, student loans and child support for another child.

A final order requiring Segura to pay child support was signed in September 2010. Wiggins testified that Segura never made any payments.

Segura received a notice of non-payment on October 3, 2010 and again on October 20, 2010. A final notice was sent on November 3, 2010 giving Segura 14 days to respond or face suspension of his drivers license and welding license.

Wiggins testified Segura did not make any payments in response to the notices.

Wiggins said Segura would have been obligated to pay the money until he got a court order stopping it, even if he got his own DNA test proving he wasn’t the father.

Wiggins testified the payments would no longer be required if the child died.

10:45 a.m.

Vance Wiggins with DOR Child Support Services says Brandi Peters made a call to their customer call center on November 17, 2010, just days before the murders.

That call was not played aloud in court and it’s not clear if it was recorded or not.

On cross examination, Segura’s attorney asked whether any administrative orders, sanctions or suspensions could be lifted with a court order, and Wiggins said yes.

Wiggins also agreed that it is difficult to garnish wages if someone bounces from job to job, state to state or gets paid under the table.

