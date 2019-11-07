Henry Segura quadruple murder trial day 2: Witness testimony continues

By: Julie Montanaro | WCTV Eyewitness News

November 7, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — A Tallahassee Police forensics expert is the first witness on the stand in day two of Henry Segura’s quadruple murder trial.

Joanne Maltese testified she and other forensics officers responded to the crime scene on November 20, 2010.

“There was so much blood,” Maltese said as she described blood spattered in the foyer and even outside the front door of Brandi Peters’ home.

Maltese also described going into the home wearing a protective Tyvek suit and boots so as not to contaminate the crime scene as they photographed and collected evidence.

